Peach Frozen Yogurt
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium bowl stir together yogurt, sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, and salt. Whisk until smooth.
-
Freeze the yogurt mixture in a 1 1/2- to 2-quart ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's directions.
-
Puree peaches; swirl into yogurt mixture and place in an airtight container. Freeze for 2 to 4 hours or until firm. Keep frozen until serving time (up to 1 week). Let stand at room temperature for 5 to 15 minutes before serving.
Tips
For the freshest flavor, use freshly squeezed lemon juice.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
91 calories; 1 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 35 mg sodium. 17 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 4 g protein; 2 RE vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 5 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;