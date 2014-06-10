Peach Frozen Yogurt

Rating: 2.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together yogurt, sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, and salt. Whisk until smooth.

  • Freeze the yogurt mixture in a 1 1/2- to 2-quart ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's directions.

  • Puree peaches; swirl into yogurt mixture and place in an airtight container. Freeze for 2 to 4 hours or until firm. Keep frozen until serving time (up to 1 week). Let stand at room temperature for 5 to 15 minutes before serving.

Tips

For the freshest flavor, use freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; 1 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 35 mg sodium. 17 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 4 g protein; 2 RE vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 5 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

Kathy
Rating: Unrated
07/25/2014
Me too.
Connie Bimrose
Rating: Unrated
07/12/2015
Ok ... I was wondering if it was my computer some how... thank you, ......Hey ya'll ya forgot the amounts to each ingredient.
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
07/18/2014
I would love to have the ingredient amounts for this recipe! They seem to have been left off.
