Peach Friesling

Cool down with a frosty glass of friesling. This frozen wine drink features a bright blend of Riesling wine, peaches, and lemon. The elderflower liqueur adds a sweet floral note to your soon-to-be favorite summer drink.

By Jayme Henderson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • A few hours ahead of time, chill down the Riesling, lemon juice, and elderfower liqueur in the fridge.

  • In a blender, combine the Riesling, lemon juice, elderfower liqueur, frozen peach slices, and ice. Blend, in batches if necessary, until fully mixed and slushy. Blend in ice until slushy.

  • Pour into chilled cocktail glasses and garnish with basil and peach slices, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; carbohydrates 22g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 12g; protein 1g; vitamin a 251.9IU; vitamin c 10.6mg; niacin equivalents 0.7mg; folate 5.9mcg; sodium 5mg; potassium 166mg; calcium 9mg; iron 0.2mg.
