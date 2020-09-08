Peach Aperol Punch

Rating: Unrated

Add some sweetness to your drink menu with this refreshing cocktail featuring peaches, lemon juice, and basil.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan combine 1 cup water, sugar, and lemon juice. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add peaches and basil. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally; cool. Remove and discard basil. Transfer peach mixture to a blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Pour into a pitcher; cover and chill.

  • Stir gin and Aperol into peach mixture. Slowly pour in desired amount of sparkling water; stir gently. Serve over ice with orange and peach slices and additional basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; total fatg; saturated fatg; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fatg; cholesterolmg; sodium 11mg; potassium 189mg; carbohydrates 33g; fiber 2g; sugar 21g; protein 1g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 303IU; vitamin c 20mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 11mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 35mg; ironmg.

Reviews

