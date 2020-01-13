Peach Air-Fryer Hand Pies
Golden, flaky mini peach pies minus the deep fryer? Count us in! Use store-bought pie dough for a quick and easy way to enjoy your dessert from the air fryer.
Ingredients
Directions
Stir together peaches, lemon juice, sugar, vanilla, and salt a in medium bowl. Let stand 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain peaches, reserving 1 tablespoon liquid. Whisk cornstarch into reserved liquid; stir into drained peaches.
Cut piecrusts into 8 (4-inch) circles. Place about 1 tablespoon filling in center of each circle. Brush edges of dough with water; fold dough over filling to form half-moons. Crimp edges with a fork to seal; cut 3 small slits in top of pies. Coat pies well with cooking spray.
Place 3 pies in single layer in air fryer basket, and cook at 350°F until golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes. Repeat with remaining pies.
Tips
Naturally, fresh peaches will make the best filling, but you can use thawed frozen peaches if the fresh kind aren't in season. Don't toss out the leftover peach juice-simmer it down in a small saucepan until thickened for a fantastic ice cream topper.