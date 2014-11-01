PB&J Thumbprints

Top refrigerated peanut butter cookie dough with a spoonful of your favorite jelly flavor for a brown bag lunch-inspired dessert.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line two large cookie sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl combine cookie dough and flour. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets. Using your thumb, make an indentation in the center of each ball. Bake about 10 minutes or until golden. If cookie centers puff during baking, re-press with the back of a measuring teaspoon. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool. Fill indentions in cookies with jelly.

To Store:

Layer unfilled cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for 3 days or freeze for 3 months. Thaw if frozen and fill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 80 mg sodium. 67 mg potassium; 17 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 10 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 21 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

