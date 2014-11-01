PB&J Thumbprints

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line two large cookie sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl combine cookie dough and flour. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets. Using your thumb, make an indentation in the center of each ball. Bake about 10 minutes or until golden. If cookie centers puff during baking, re-press with the back of a measuring teaspoon. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool. Fill indentions in cookies with jelly.