Flag Sheet-Pan Nachos

Rating: Unrated

When the calendar turns to Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Flag Day, Veterans Day, or any other patriotic holiday, it's the perfect day for flag nachos made on a sheet pan. Just a bit of strategic placement and this easy party appetizer is ready to feed 8 or so guests.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil. In the pan combine cherry tomatoes, bell pepper, garlic, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper; toss to combine.

    Advertisement

  • Roast tomato mixture 12 minutes or until softened, stirring once. Using foil, remove tomato mixture from pan. Let tomato mixture and pan cool 15 minutes.

  • Spread beans in cooled pan. With long side of pan facing you, place blue chips in the upper left-hand corner. Arrange stripes of tomato mixture and white corn chips. Sprinkle cheese over chips. Bake 5 minutes or until cheese melts.

  • Meanwhile, stir together sour cream and lime juice. If desired, place some of the mixture in a pastry bag fitted with a small star tip. Pipe (or dollop) sour cream stars on blue chips. Serve with remaining sour cream mixture and, if desired, salsa. Serves 8.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; fat 25g; cholesterol 42mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 32g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 4g; protein 13g; vitamin a 400.4IU; vitamin c 26mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.9mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 25mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 631mg; potassium 430mg; calcium 286mg; iron 1.6mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021