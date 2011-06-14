Zucchini Lasagna with Walnuts

Layer ribbons of zucchini with the traditional noodles, sauce, and cheese for a meatless version of the classic Italian casserole.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
bake:
40 mins
stand:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Yield:
6 main-dish servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim ends off zucchini. Thinly slice zucchini lengthwise. (You should have 9 slices total, about 1/8 inch thick.) Place in a single layer on a lightly greased or parchment-lined baking sheet; brush lightly with 1 teaspoon of the olive oil. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat about 5 minutes or until crisp-tender, turning once; cool. Grease a 2-quart square baking dish; set aside.

  • In a large saucepan heat the remaining 3 teaspoons olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the carrots, onions, and garlic; cook and stir about 5 minutes or until tender. Add marinara sauce, basil, and pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • In a small mixing bowl toss together the mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese; set aside.

  • In the prepared baking dish arrange 2 noodles. Spread with a third of the sauce. Sprinkle with a third of the nuts. Top with a third of the zucchini, then sprinkle with a third of the cheese mixture. Repeat layering, alternating direction of the zucchini in each layer and finishing with the zucchini; set remaining cheese aside.

  • Bake, covered, in a 375 degree F oven for 20 minutes. Uncover and sprinkle with the remaining cheese mixture. Bake, uncovered, about 20 minutes more or until heated through. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving. Makes 6 main-dish servings.

Tips

All brands of no-boil lasagna are not the same size. Use enough noodles to have 3 even, single layers.

Tips

Prepare lasagna as directed, except do not bake. Wrap, label, and freeze for up to 1 month. Freeze cheese for topping separately. To serve, thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Bake, covered, in a 350 degree F. oven for 1 hour. Sprinkle with reserved cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 15 minutes more or until heated through. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 23mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 33g; insoluble fiber 3g; protein 17g; vitamin a 1030.2RE; vitamin c 16.5mg; sodium 839mg; calcium 292.8mg; iron 2.2mg.
