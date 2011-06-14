Vegetable Lasagna

Rating: 4 stars We loved it. My husband asked if there was alfredo sauce in the ingredients because it was so creamy (there's not). Followed directions exactly. Great to re-heat. Did not chop bagged broccoli any further - the big chunks gave it a little crunch, helping us not to miss meat. Echo that this could feed a crowd!

Rating: Unrated This was amazing! I used a whole 16 oz package of mushrooms, a bag of broccoli /cauliflower /carrot mix (instead of broccoli) and a 30oz container of ricotta (instead of cottage cheese and ricotta) since that is what I had. This will feed a crowd and was quite tasty!

Rating: Unrated I made this for my Fiancee and I and we LOVED IT! I'm definitely making this again!

Rating: Unrated This isn't healthy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Rating: Unrated I absolutely LOVED this recipe. Actually I added shrimp to the mix and I could not have asked for more. My husband had 3 servings and by the time he went back for a 4th the whole thing was done.

Rating: Unrated I think whoever wrote this recipe left out the salt measurement. Even heavily salting the water for the noodles and adding some to the veggies, it was missing some. I will try this again, but will cut the Italian seasoning to 1 tsp. and maybe add a dash of nutmeg to the ricotta mixture. Being Italian, I love oregano & basil, but the taste was too overpowering with that much.

