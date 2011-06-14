Vegetable Lasagna

Rating: 3.92 stars
239 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 116
  • 4 star values: 54
  • 3 star values: 26
  • 2 star values: 21
  • 1 star values: 22

True, there's no meat in this vegetable lasagna recipe, but thanks to mushrooms and four different cheeses, there's plenty of heartiness. It's a quick recipe, too--by calling on both frozen and fresh vegetables, we've cut down on some of the chopping and prep time.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions. Drain; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl combine eggs, cottage cheese, ricotta cheese, and Italian seasoning. Set aside.

  • In a large skillet cook mushrooms, onion, and garlic in hot oil until tender. Stir in the flour and pepper; add milk all at once. Cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat. Stir in the spinach, broccoli, carrot, and 1/2 cup of the Parmesan cheese.

  • To assemble, in a greased 3-quart rectangular baking dish, layer one-third of the noodles, folding or cutting to fit, if necessary. Spread with one-third of the cottage cheese mixture, then one-third of the vegetable mixture. Sprinkle with one-third of the mozzarella. Repeat the layers twice. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake, uncovered, in a 350 degree F oven for 35 minutes or until heated through. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

  • Makes 12 servings

Quick Vegetable Lasagna:

Substitute 6 ounces no-boil lasagna noodles (12) for the dried lasagna noodles. Increase milk to 2 cups and spread 1/2 cup of the vegetable mixture in the bottom of the dish before adding the first layer of noodles. Continue as directed above.

Tips

Prepare as above through Step 4. Cover the unbaked lasagna with foil and chill for up to 48 hours. Bake, covered, in a 350 degree F oven for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for 30 to 35 minutes more or until heated through. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; 15 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 78 mg cholesterol; 388 mg sodium. 373 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 5199 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 89 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 374 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (7)

clairesjunkmail
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2018
We loved it. My husband asked if there was alfredo sauce in the ingredients because it was so creamy (there's not). Followed directions exactly. Great to re-heat. Did not chop bagged broccoli any further - the big chunks gave it a little crunch, helping us not to miss meat. Echo that this could feed a crowd!
Linda
Rating: Unrated
09/11/2014
This was amazing! I used a whole 16 oz package of mushrooms, a bag of broccoli /cauliflower /carrot mix (instead of broccoli) and a 30oz container of ricotta (instead of cottage cheese and ricotta) since that is what I had. This will feed a crowd and was quite tasty!
SaraStar Schrock
Rating: Unrated
07/25/2013
I made this for my Fiancee and I and we LOVED IT! I'm definitely making this again!
Pixie Pop
Rating: Unrated
07/10/2014
This isn't healthy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Martine Target-Louis
Rating: Unrated
07/20/2013
I absolutely LOVED this recipe. Actually I added shrimp to the mix and I could not have asked for more. My husband had 3 servings and by the time he went back for a 4th the whole thing was done.
Barb Merrick
Rating: Unrated
01/10/2017
I think whoever wrote this recipe left out the salt measurement.  Even heavily salting the water for the noodles and adding some to the veggies, it was missing some.  I will try this again, but will cut the Italian seasoning to 1 tsp. and maybe add a dash of nutmeg to the ricotta mixture.  Being Italian, I love oregano & basil, but the taste was too overpowering with that much.
Ramona Thompson
Rating: Unrated
12/31/2013
Good flavor, lots of veggies, but if using no-boil lasagna, it takes much longer to bake....like 60 minutes.
