Vegetable Lasagna
True, there's no meat in this vegetable lasagna recipe, but thanks to mushrooms and four different cheeses, there's plenty of heartiness. It's a quick recipe, too--by calling on both frozen and fresh vegetables, we've cut down on some of the chopping and prep time.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions. Drain; set aside.Advertisement
-
In a medium bowl combine eggs, cottage cheese, ricotta cheese, and Italian seasoning. Set aside.
-
In a large skillet cook mushrooms, onion, and garlic in hot oil until tender. Stir in the flour and pepper; add milk all at once. Cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat. Stir in the spinach, broccoli, carrot, and 1/2 cup of the Parmesan cheese.
-
To assemble, in a greased 3-quart rectangular baking dish, layer one-third of the noodles, folding or cutting to fit, if necessary. Spread with one-third of the cottage cheese mixture, then one-third of the vegetable mixture. Sprinkle with one-third of the mozzarella. Repeat the layers twice. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.
-
Bake, uncovered, in a 350 degree F oven for 35 minutes or until heated through. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
-
Makes 12 servings
Quick Vegetable Lasagna:
Substitute 6 ounces no-boil lasagna noodles (12) for the dried lasagna noodles. Increase milk to 2 cups and spread 1/2 cup of the vegetable mixture in the bottom of the dish before adding the first layer of noodles. Continue as directed above.
Tips
Prepare as above through Step 4. Cover the unbaked lasagna with foil and chill for up to 48 hours. Bake, covered, in a 350 degree F oven for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for 30 to 35 minutes more or until heated through. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.