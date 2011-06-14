Tortellini with Salami and Pesto
This simple appetizer is so flavorful it's hard to believe there are just four ingredients.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook tortellini according to package directions. Place chopped tomato in a large colander; drain pasta over tomato. Transfer pasta mixture to a medium mixing bowl. Add pesto and salami; toss gently until pasta is coated with pesto. Serve warm on individual plates lined with a few pieces of thinly sliced tomato or in a bowl for a buffet. Makes 12 to 16 appetizer servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
159 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 15 mg cholesterol; 263 mg sodium. 12 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 6 g protein; 10 RE vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;