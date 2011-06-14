Three Cheese Macaroni
No Southern-style barbecue is complete without Three Cheese Macaroni. For this super-easy version, just stir the ingredients together and bake.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degree F. In a large pot cook macaroni according to package directions; drain. Return to pot.
Add milk, melted butter, pepper, and salt. Stir in cheeses. Transfer to a greased 2-quart casserole.
Bake, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Carefully stir mixture. Sprinkle with crushed crackers. Bake 5 minutes more or until crackers are browned and mixture is just heated through (don't overheat or mixture will curdle). Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Makes 8 to 10 side-dish servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
512 calories; 29 g total fat; 17 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 81 mg cholesterol; 841 mg sodium. 40 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 23 g protein; 1020 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 505 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;