Summer Vegetable Pasta Salad
Fresh cherry tomatoes, snap peas, and zucchini are briefly cooked in garlic and then tossed into this pasta salad recipe, creating the perfect side dish to grilled meat.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Tina Rupp
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
TEST KITCHEN TIP:
To cut preparation time, use 1/3 cup bottled vinaigrette salad dressing in place of shallot-mustard dressing.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
434 calories; fat 18g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 57g; mono fat 13g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 5g; protein 12g; vitamin a 1117.6IU; vitamin c 34.8mg; thiamin 0.5mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 3.6mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 145.1mcg; sodium 404mg; potassium 433mg; calcium 70.7mg; iron 3.4mg.