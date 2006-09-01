Summer Vegetable Pasta Salad

Rating: 4 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Fresh cherry tomatoes, snap peas, and zucchini are briefly cooked in garlic and then tossed into this pasta salad recipe, creating the perfect side dish to grilled meat.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Tina Rupp

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
chill:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boiling; add pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain and rinse pasta under cold water; drain again. Transfer pasta to a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic; cook 30 seconds until fragrant. Add zucchini; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add snap peas; cook 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes; cook 30 seconds or until beginning to soften. Transfer vegetable mixture to pasta bowl; toss well.

  • For shallot-mustard dressing, in a small bowl combine shallot, vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper. Slowly whisk in remaining oil; stir in parsley. Pour dressimg over pasta mixture; toss well. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or up to 3 days to allow flavors to meld. Before serving, sprinkle each serving with Asiago cheese. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

TEST KITCHEN TIP:

To cut preparation time, use 1/3 cup bottled vinaigrette salad dressing in place of shallot-mustard dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; fat 18g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 57g; mono fat 13g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 5g; protein 12g; vitamin a 1117.6IU; vitamin c 34.8mg; thiamin 0.5mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 3.6mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 145.1mcg; sodium 404mg; potassium 433mg; calcium 70.7mg; iron 3.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021