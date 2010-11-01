Spicy Pasta with Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 3.95 stars
84 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 40
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 5

You'll go nuts for this flavorful yet oh-so-easy Asian-inspired pasta recipe. Cream cheese, chili sauce, soy sauce, and peanut butter team up in the scrumptious sauce.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Oil a rimmed baking pan; set aside. Place sweet potato cubes in a bowl. Toss with the 1 tablespoon olive oil, the chili powder, cinnamon, and sugar. Spread in prepared pan; bake for 20 minutes or until tender.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1 cup hot pasta water.

  • In a saucepan combine peanut butter, cream cheese, chili sauce, and soy sauce; whisk in 3/4 cup of the hot pasta water. Stir over medium heat until heated through. If the mixture is too thick, stir in additional water. Stir in most of the green onions. Serve sauce over pasta with sweet potatoes and remaining green onion slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
537 calories; 24 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 23 mg cholesterol; 507 mg sodium. 660 mg potassium; 68 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 16 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 123 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 177 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

84 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 40
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 5
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
10/27/2013
easy and delicious! I added some more srircha to mine for some extra spice.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019