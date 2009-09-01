Spaghetti with Two Tomato Toss

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

With a "pop" the tomatoes will tell you they're done and ready to top the gluten-free spaghetti made from corn flour. The rest of the sauce is a simple mix of dried tomatoes, parsley, and tiny balls of melty mozzarella.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For sauce, drain dried tomatoes, reserving 1 tablespoon oil. Halve large tomatoes. In 12-inch skillet cook garlic in oil from tomatoes over medium heat until tender, about 1 minute. Add cherry and oil-packed tomatoes. Cook, stirring, until fresh tomato skins blister, about 8 to 10 minutes. Season with pepper and salt.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cook spaghetti, with 1 tablespoon salt added to water, according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup pasta cooking water (*Using Pasta Water, see below). Drain pasta.

  • Toss spaghetti with tomato mixture in skillet, adding enough cooking water to thin sauce. Serve immediately with fresh mozzarella balls and parsley. Makes 8 servings.

Tips

*Using Pasta Water Use pasta cooking water to flavor and thin sauces. To reserve, just before draining pasta, ladle out the amount of pasta water needed into a glass measuring cup or bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 10mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 47g; insoluble fiber 7g; protein 8g; vitamin a 1360.5IU; vitamin c 28.9mg; sodium 229mg; calcium 121.2mg; iron 1.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/01/2021