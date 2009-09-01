Spaghetti with Two Tomato Toss
With a "pop" the tomatoes will tell you they're done and ready to top the gluten-free spaghetti made from corn flour. The rest of the sauce is a simple mix of dried tomatoes, parsley, and tiny balls of melty mozzarella.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
*Using Pasta Water Use pasta cooking water to flavor and thin sauces. To reserve, just before draining pasta, ladle out the amount of pasta water needed into a glass measuring cup or bowl.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
264 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 10mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 47g; insoluble fiber 7g; protein 8g; vitamin a 1360.5IU; vitamin c 28.9mg; sodium 229mg; calcium 121.2mg; iron 1.4mg.