Rating: 5 stars

Really tasty, filling and nutritious (for a cheesy lasagna). It was time consuming to chop all the vegetables, but the roasted flavor made it worth it. I used no-boil lasagne noodles which worked just fine.I also put it together early in the day so all I had to do was bake it later. I appreciated the freezing/reheating directions. It makes a lot, so we got two meals out of it. Wonderful way to cut down on meat and still get to eat lasagne..