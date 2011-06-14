Ravioli with Spinach Pesto

Rating: 4.33 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 9 Ratings

Purchased ravioli or tortellini makes a quick base for a pasta dinner. This recipe gets a boost from summer squash, spinach, and basil. Dinner is ready in 20 minutes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook ravioli according to package directions, adding squash the last 2 minutes of cooking time. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, for pesto, in a blender combine spinach, basil, salad dressing, and the water. Cover and process until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed.

  • Toss ravioli mixture with pesto. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; 6 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 27 mg cholesterol; 525 mg sodium. 394 mg potassium; 31 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 11 g protein; 2818 IU vitamin a; 22 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 81 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 131 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

