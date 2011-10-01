Pumpkin Mac and Cheese

Rating: 3.79 stars
189 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 86
  • 4 star values: 38
  • 3 star values: 28
  • 2 star values: 13
  • 1 star values: 24

Here's a mac and cheese that veers off the beaten path! Pumpkin adds moisture and an irresistibly earthy flavor to the easy casserole recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook pasta in a large pot following package directions. Drain cooked pasta, then return to pot.

    Advertisement

  • For cheese sauce, in a medium saucepan melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, salt, and pepper. Add whipping cream and milk all at once. Cook and stir over medium heat until slightly thickened and bubbly. Stir in cheese, pumpkin, and sage until cheese is melted. Stir cheese sauce into pasta to coat. Transfer macaroni and cheese to an ungreased 2-quart rectangular baking dish.

  • In a small bowl combine bread crumbs, Parmesan, walnuts, and oil; sprinkle over pasta. Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes or until bubbly and top is golden. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with sage leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; 26 g total fat; 14 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 73 mg cholesterol; 403 mg sodium. 286 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 13 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 88 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 89 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 222 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (11)

189 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 86
  • 4 star values: 38
  • 3 star values: 28
  • 2 star values: 13
  • 1 star values: 24
Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
10/29/2019
Super solid recipe! I didn't have whipping cream, but I mixed 1/3 cup softened butter and 1 cup almond milk with a hand mixer so it wouldn't lose as much creaminess (wanted this to turn out well for a party, or I might have just substituted the almond milk). I added a generous shake of cumin, paprika and red pepper flakes to add a little more flavor. The pumpkin is fairly subtle and you definitely won't miss the cheese if you're looking for a comfort food with a bit more nutrition.
Brent
Rating: Unrated
12/27/2013
I loved this! I made a couple of very small changes...bacon fat instead of butter for the roux, added a little bit of red pepper flakes, and used cheddar cheese in the sauce because that's what I had on hand. I used Panko bread crumbs instead of fresh in the topping. Yum.
Emily Rendall-Araujo
Rating: Unrated
09/03/2013
This is delicious and easy! I used whole-wheat rotini (as that's what I had on hand) which worked great. Also, I couldn't find fontina cheese, so I used a cup of mild cheddar and that worked just fine. I didn't do the topping; just sprinkled parmesan and bread crumbs on top before baking. The pumpkin flavor is subtle, but creates an extra-creamy sauce without too much cheese.
Advertisement
Christine Capella
Rating: Unrated
02/25/2013
So I loved the Cheese sauce, however once we had the topping of bread crumbs and walnuts it was unpalatable for me. Many others thought it was okay but when I use this recipe again I will modify the topping. Yes the cheese sauce with pumpkin was that amazing.
Jill Mcneil
Rating: Unrated
10/01/2015
Loved it.  It was perfect paired with my orange marmalade glazed pork.
Nancy Mullen
Rating: Unrated
10/30/2013
next time instead of using heavy creme I will use half n half. The topping was disappointing. Over all I thought it was ok, others loved it. Last note made alot of sauce for just 2 cups of elbows.
Advertisement
Wells Sullivan
Rating: Unrated
11/02/2014
I was so dissappointed with this recipe--I knew it would be sort of bland, but this tasted flat out boring!!
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
04/09/2013
try to remove 2 unnecessary comments
Jill Mcneil
Rating: Unrated
10/01/2015
Delicious.  This was great paired with my orange marmalade Glazed pork loin.
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
04/09/2013
Try again
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
04/09/2013
The absolutely BEST macaroni and cheese ever! I use tinkyada rice pasta, rice flour, Manchego sheep's milk cheese from Spain and Pecorino romano sheeps' milk cheese from Italy. Also use gluten free bread to make the crumbs. I use soy milk, but almond milk or rice milk will work as well if it is not vanilla flavored. Gluten free can be wonderful and this recipe is great as printed with the gluten and cow milk ingredients, but I think it's even better with the gluten free and cow-free ingredients! Either way: Try it. We serve it to company and they LOVE it!
More Reviews
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/07/2020