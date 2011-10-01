Pumpkin Mac and Cheese

Rating: 5.0 stars Super solid recipe! I didn't have whipping cream, but I mixed 1/3 cup softened butter and 1 cup almond milk with a hand mixer so it wouldn't lose as much creaminess (wanted this to turn out well for a party, or I might have just substituted the almond milk). I added a generous shake of cumin, paprika and red pepper flakes to add a little more flavor. The pumpkin is fairly subtle and you definitely won't miss the cheese if you're looking for a comfort food with a bit more nutrition.

Rating: Unrated I loved this! I made a couple of very small changes...bacon fat instead of butter for the roux, added a little bit of red pepper flakes, and used cheddar cheese in the sauce because that's what I had on hand. I used Panko bread crumbs instead of fresh in the topping. Yum.

Rating: Unrated This is delicious and easy! I used whole-wheat rotini (as that's what I had on hand) which worked great. Also, I couldn't find fontina cheese, so I used a cup of mild cheddar and that worked just fine. I didn't do the topping; just sprinkled parmesan and bread crumbs on top before baking. The pumpkin flavor is subtle, but creates an extra-creamy sauce without too much cheese.

Rating: Unrated So I loved the Cheese sauce, however once we had the topping of bread crumbs and walnuts it was unpalatable for me. Many others thought it was okay but when I use this recipe again I will modify the topping. Yes the cheese sauce with pumpkin was that amazing.

Rating: Unrated Loved it. It was perfect paired with my orange marmalade glazed pork.

Rating: Unrated next time instead of using heavy creme I will use half n half. The topping was disappointing. Over all I thought it was ok, others loved it. Last note made alot of sauce for just 2 cups of elbows.

Rating: Unrated I was so dissappointed with this recipe--I knew it would be sort of bland, but this tasted flat out boring!!

