Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 4.23 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 30 Ratings

Introduce kids to the joy of cooking with an easy recipe they already love: mac and cheese. It's bubbly ready in about 30 minutes.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, for cheese sauce, in a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour and pepper. Add milk all at once. Cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly. Add cheese, stirring until melted. Stir macaroni into cheese sauce in saucepan, stirring to coat. Cook over low heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Makes 4 servings.

    Advertisement

Oven Macaroni and Cheese:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare as above, except increase milk to 2 cups. Transfer mixture to a 2-quart casserole. Bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and heated through. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
507 calories; 20 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 1245 mg sodium. 54 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 29 g protein;

Reviews

30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/09/2020