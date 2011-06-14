Macaroni and Cheese
Introduce kids to the joy of cooking with an easy recipe they already love: mac and cheese. It's bubbly ready in about 30 minutes.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Oven Macaroni and Cheese:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare as above, except increase milk to 2 cups. Transfer mixture to a 2-quart casserole. Bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and heated through. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
507 calories; 20 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 1245 mg sodium. 54 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 29 g protein;