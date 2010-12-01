Lemon-Caper Tuna and Noodles with Alfredo
Calling for just five simple ingredients, this 20-minute pasta recipe is one of the easiest dinner recipes that has even come out of our Test Kitchen. Brighten things up just before serving by topping with a handful of chopped chives.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook noodles according to package directions; drain. Cover and keep warm. Finely shred lemon peel and squeeze juice from lemon; set aside.Advertisement
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan combine Alfredo sauce, lemon juice, and capers. Heat through.
Add tuna and noodles to sauce; stir gently to combine. Return to heat just until heated through. Top with lemon peel and, if desired, black pepper and/or chives.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
655 calories; 19 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 154 mg cholesterol; 1384 mg sodium. 390 mg potassium; 78 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 41 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1215 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 198 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 212 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;