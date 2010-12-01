Lemon-Caper Tuna and Noodles with Alfredo

Rating: 4 stars
46 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

Calling for just five simple ingredients, this 20-minute pasta recipe is one of the easiest dinner recipes that has even come out of our Test Kitchen. Brighten things up just before serving by topping with a handful of chopped chives.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook noodles according to package directions; drain. Cover and keep warm. Finely shred lemon peel and squeeze juice from lemon; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan combine Alfredo sauce, lemon juice, and capers. Heat through.

  • Add tuna and noodles to sauce; stir gently to combine. Return to heat just until heated through. Top with lemon peel and, if desired, black pepper and/or chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
655 calories; 19 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 154 mg cholesterol; 1384 mg sodium. 390 mg potassium; 78 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 41 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1215 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 198 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 212 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

46 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
donnacfunk2212906
Rating: 4 stars
02/15/2017
This was a tasty change of pace. I made my own lower fat Alfredo sauce which made it take a little longer but it was an easy recipe to follow. The lemon was nice. For the volume of noodles I thought that there were too few capers and will double the amount to 2 TBS of capers next time. I also used regular tuna. This is a keeper.
suziq88
Rating: Unrated
02/23/2015
It sounds good but 1384 mg sodium per serving is rather high.
Brie Bohlinger
Rating: Unrated
08/22/2016
I made it tonight for dinner. I loved it! I halved the recipe though. I also used whole wheat noodles, 5 oz can of tuna in water and Prego Light Homestyle Alredo
Advertisement
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
12/27/2013
It was okay, but not as good as I'd hoped.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019