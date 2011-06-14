Homemade Pasta
If you've never tasted fresh pasta, this homemade pasta recipe will be a game-changer! While you can certainly use a pasta machine, you can also make this pasta recipe with no special equipment.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl stir together 2 cups of the flour, the basil (if desired), and salt. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. In a small bowl combine eggs, water, and oil. Add egg mixture to flour mixture; stir to combine.
Sprinkle a clean kneading surface with the remaining 1/3 cup flour. Turn dough out onto floured surface. Knead until dough is smooth and elastic (8 to 10 minutes total). Cover and let the dough rest for 10 minutes.
Divide the dough into four equal portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll each dough portion into a 12-inch square (about 1/16 inch thick). Let stand, uncovered, about 20 minutes. Cut as desired (see photos 1 and 2, directional). If using a pasta machine, pass each portion through machine according to manufacturers directions until dough is 1/16 inch thick. Let stand; cut as desired.
To serve pasta immediately, cook pasta according to the chart directional 00.
To store cut pasta, hang it from a pasta-drying rack or clothes hanger, or spread it on a wire cooling rack. Let pasta dry overnight or until completely dry. Place in an airtight container and chill for up to 3 days. Or dry the pasta for at least 1 hour; place it in a freezer bag or freezer container and freeze for up to 8 months.
Makes 5 servings.
Food processor directions:
Place steel blade in food processor bowl. Add flour, basil (if desired), salt, and eggs to bowl. Cover and process until mixture forms fine crumbs, about the consistency of cornmeal. With the processor running, slowly pour the water and oil through the feed tube. Continue processing just until the dough forms a ball. Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface. Cover; let dough rest for 10 minutes. Continue as directed in Step 3.