LIVE

Homemade Noodles

Rating: 4.27 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 22 Ratings

Two yolks for every whole egg mean that this noodle recipe is extra silky and rich-tasting.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl stir together 1-3/4 cups of the flour and the salt. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. In a small bowl stir together egg yolks, whole egg, water, and oil. Add egg mixture to flour mixture; mix well.

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle a kneading surface with the remaining 1/4 cup flour. Turn dough out onto floured surface. Knead until dough is smooth and elastic (8 to 10 minutes total). Cover and let the dough rest for 10 minutes.

  • Divide dough into four equal portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough into a 12x9-inch rectangle (about 1/16 inch thick). (If using a pasta machine, pass each portion of dough through machine according to manufacturers directions until dough is 1/16 inch thick.) Let stand, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Lightly dust dough with flour. Loosely roll dough into a spiral; cut into 1/4-inch-wide strips. Shake the strands to separate; cut into 2- to 3-inch lengths.

  • To serve immediately, cook for 1-1/2 to 2 minutes or until tender but still firm, allowing 1 to 2 more minutes for dried or frozen noodles. Drain.

  • To store cut noodles, spread them on a wire cooling rack. Let noodles dry about 1 hour or until completely dry. Place in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Or dry the noodles for at least 1 hour and place in a freezer bag or freezer container; freeze for up to 8 months.

  • Makes 5 servings.

Yolkless Noodles:

Prepare as above, except substitute 2 beaten egg whites for the 2 beaten egg yolks and 1 beaten egg. Increase the oil to 2 teaspoons.Per 1/2 cup cooked noodles: 204 cal., 2 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 chol., 256 mg sodium, 38 g carbo., 1 g fiber, 7 g pro.Daily Values: 1% calcium, 13% ironExchanges: 2 1/2 Starch

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 128mg; sodium 249mg; potassium 45mg; carbohydrates 38g; fiber 1g; sugar 1g; protein 8g; vitamin a 0RE; vitamin a 194IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 3mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
08/24/2019
A very simple recipe, it is loved in this family. Thank You
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/22/2021