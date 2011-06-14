Farfalle with Mushrooms and Spinach
This simple bow tie pasta side is the perfect accompaniment for grilled or baked chicken. At just 10 minutes each of prep and cook time, this farfalle pasta comes together in a flash.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook farfalle according to package directions. Drain well.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, mushrooms, and garlic; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until mushrooms are nearly tender. Stir in spinach, thyme, and pepper; cook 1 minute or until heated through and spinach is slightly wilted. Stir in cooked pasta; toss gently to mix. Sprinkle with cheese. Makes 4 side-dish servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
219 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 86 mg sodium. 35 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 9 g protein; 1603 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 71 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;