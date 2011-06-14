Farfalle with Mushrooms and Spinach

Rating: 5 stars This is truly a lovely dish. My only tweak..Aleppo chili pepper !! The pepper has a slight sweetness, the heat will not blow steam out your ears! I like this in the summer with fresh tomatoes dressed in Balsamic...Also makes a great pass around bowl of Love and Comfort at special occasions!!raf HAPPY HOLIDAYS

Rating: 5 stars My elderly mother has many dietary restrictions. This dish is flavorful, fresh tasting, and appealing, and keeps Mom within her diet. We ate this as dinner for two.when

Rating: Unrated I have not made this, But it looks so easy to make and it also looks delicious, I can't wait to try it.

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated This is delicious! I served it as a main course with a side of Shredded Parsnips/Carrots which accompanied it nicely. Quick to make, and easy. Next time I would double the spinach and mushrooms for a main course. As a side though, the exact recipe above is great.

Rating: Unrated Worked wonderfully! Very yummy :)

Rating: Unrated I added some marsala to the sauted onion, mushrooms and garlic. Let it cook down a bit and it was delicious.

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated Put some fresh basil, fresh cut up Roma tomatoes, and Pecorino Romano cheese in this and it turns into a delicious main dish. I've made my version of this for years, and there is never any left over.

Rating: Unrated I have made a variation of this for years that is very tasty. I put in fresh basil leaves, cut up Roma tomatoes, and Pecorino Romano, and it turns into fantastic from so-so. Be sure to use fresh spinach and let it all cook down until tender, then add the cooked pasta and cook a while longer.

Rating: Unrated Boring! Definitely needs more flavor. It's ok but I'm going to be tweaking it for more flavor