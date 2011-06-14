Farfalle with Mushrooms and Spinach

This simple bow tie pasta side is the perfect accompaniment for grilled or baked chicken. At just 10 minutes each of prep and cook time, this farfalle pasta comes together in a flash.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook farfalle according to package directions. Drain well.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, mushrooms, and garlic; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until mushrooms are nearly tender. Stir in spinach, thyme, and pepper; cook 1 minute or until heated through and spinach is slightly wilted. Stir in cooked pasta; toss gently to mix. Sprinkle with cheese. Makes 4 side-dish servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 86 mg sodium. 35 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 9 g protein; 1603 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 71 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (10)

halfnelson79079
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2017
This is truly a lovely dish. My only tweak..Aleppo chili pepper !! The pepper has a slight sweetness, the heat will not blow steam out your ears! I like this in the summer with fresh tomatoes dressed in Balsamic...Also makes a great pass around bowl of Love and Comfort at special occasions!!raf HAPPY HOLIDAYS
jaynelind33gma
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2017
My elderly mother has many dietary restrictions. This dish is flavorful, fresh tasting, and appealing, and keeps Mom within her diet. We ate this as dinner for two.when
dannchavez63ya
Rating: Unrated
04/20/2017
I have not made this, But it looks so easy to make and it also looks delicious, I can't wait to try it.
Jeaneene Nooney
Rating: Unrated
10/03/2013
This is delicious! I served it as a main course with a side of Shredded Parsnips/Carrots which accompanied it nicely. Quick to make, and easy. Next time I would double the spinach and mushrooms for a main course. As a side though, the exact recipe above is great.
Falyn Oja
Rating: Unrated
07/03/2015
Worked wonderfully! Very yummy :)
Vickie Geiger
Rating: Unrated
10/12/2015
I added some marsala to the sauted onion, mushrooms and garlic.  Let it cook down a bit and it was delicious.
Carolyn Beil
Rating: Unrated
06/20/2016
Put some fresh basil, fresh cut up Roma tomatoes, and Pecorino Romano cheese in this and it turns into a delicious main dish.  I've made my version of this for years, and there is never any left over.
Carolyn Beil
Rating: Unrated
06/20/2016
I have made a variation of this for years that is very tasty.  I put in fresh basil leaves, cut up Roma tomatoes, and Pecorino Romano, and it turns into fantastic from so-so.  Be sure to use fresh spinach and let it all cook down until tender, then add the cooked pasta and cook a while longer.
Krista Hinman
Rating: Unrated
08/14/2014
Boring! Definitely needs more flavor. It's ok but I'm going to be tweaking it for more flavor
Jessica Korogi
Rating: Unrated
04/17/2015
I agree with Krista, it's a bit bland and needs something. I believe it could be turned into something delicious though. I wonder if a little corn would pep this dish up?
