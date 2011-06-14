Chicken, Macaroni, and Cheese Casserole

Rating: Unrated

Wrap this warm and cozy casserole in a hand-decorated apron as a heartfelt Christmas gift.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain; return pasta to pan.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cut chicken into bite-size pieces. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken, Italian seasoning, the 1/8 teaspoon salt, and the 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Cook and stir until chicken is no longer pink. Remove chicken from skillet; set aside.

  • In the same skillet, melt 3 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until tender. Stir in flour. Stir in tomato paste. Add milk. Cook and stir until mixture is thickened and bubbly; reduce heat. Add cheddar cheese, stirring until cheese is almost melted. Remove from heat; season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Add cheese mixture and chicken to cooked pasta in pan; stirring to coat. Spoon pasta mixture into a 13x9x2-inch foil baking pan with lid.

  • In a bowl, stir together bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, and the 3 tablespoons melted butter. Place crumb mixture in a plastic bag; seal bag. Cover pan with lid. Attach crumb mixture and serving directions to pan (below). Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
675 calories; fat 34g; cholesterol 132mg; saturated fat 18g; carbohydrates 49g; mono fat 12g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 8g; protein 42g; vitamin a 1020.4IU; vitamin c 2.4mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.7mg; niacin equivalents 9.1mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 100.8mcg; vitamin b12 1.2mcg; sodium 771mg; potassium 415mg; calcium 555.3mg; iron 2.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/14/2021