Chicken Enchilada Pasta

Rating: 3.09 stars
1818 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 92
  • 4 star values: 49
  • 3 star values: 1637
  • 2 star values: 16
  • 1 star values: 24

In this chicken enchilada pasta recipe, Tex-Mex flavors combine with hearty shell macaroni for an easy and inexpensive dinner that will serve eight hungry diners.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain again.

  • In large skillet cook sweet peppers, red onions, and jalapeño pepper in hot oil over medium heat about 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in chicken, beans, taco seasoning mix, 1/2 cup of the enchilada sauce, and the salt. Cook and stir for 5 minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup of the cheese and 1/2 cup of the green onions.

  • Spread 1 cup of the remaining enchilada sauce in a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Spoon chicken mixture into cooked shells. Arrange filled shells in the baking dish. Drizzle with remaining enchilada sauce.

  • Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 5 minutes more or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with chips and remaining green onions. Serve with sour cream.

*Tip:

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
520 calories; 20 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 56 mg cholesterol; 1338 mg sodium. 461 mg potassium; 60 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 632 IU vitamin a; 55 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 117 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 212 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (10)

cneuhaus5
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2013
5 stars, so good, so easy! Every time I take it anywhere, it's always all gone, even if I stretch w/16 oz box pasta (I used more taco seasoning then). I use penne & don't mess w/stuffing the shells, just do the enchilada sauce per directions, & mix the pasta in w/the chicken, cheese, etc. mixture. A favorite in my permanent recipe rotation!
ferris.1637
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2017
This is absolutely great!
Christina Ruvoldt
Rating: Unrated
02/21/2013
Got a little messy when I was filling the shells. Only thing I would change is maybe to not use as much onion and peppers. Overall, Nice and easy enough to make. Would for sure make again!
Catherine Gauthier
Rating: Unrated
03/04/2013
this dish is so easy to make and really really tasty. i didn't fill the shells --- i bought medium shell pasta and just mixed in the pasta with the filling. so good! i've made this multiple times.
Deborah Smith
Rating: Unrated
02/09/2013
I used 1 lrg. red pepper 1 lrg. green pepper and 2 jalepenos since i like my dishes spicy...I cut back slightly on the onlions....I didnt care so much for the nacho cheese chips with the dish..i stuffed the shells...its was very good and the sour cream was a must for me
Stephanie Wade
Rating: Unrated
10/01/2013
Used penne pasta instead of shells. A huge hit with the fam.
Terri Hawes
Rating: Unrated
03/04/2013
The recipe is delicious & easy; I use leftover chicken, mild green chiles for the family's taste, don't fill the pasta shells, or use a noodle style pasta, exchange regular tortilla chips for the nacho cheese ones & there is no need for added salt, with all the salt in the sauce, chips, etc.
Rhoda
Rating: Unrated
10/26/2013
My husband liked this casserole, but for me, it did not have enough seasoning and was too bland. If I made it again, I would have used whole envelope of taco seasoning, added salt & pepper when vegetables were cooking. One can of enchilada sauce did not seem quite enough.
Rhoda
Rating: Unrated
10/26/2013
Rhoda
Rating: Unrated
10/26/2013
