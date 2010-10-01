Chicken Enchilada Pasta
In this chicken enchilada pasta recipe, Tex-Mex flavors combine with hearty shell macaroni for an easy and inexpensive dinner that will serve eight hungry diners.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain again.
In large skillet cook sweet peppers, red onions, and jalapeño pepper in hot oil over medium heat about 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in chicken, beans, taco seasoning mix, 1/2 cup of the enchilada sauce, and the salt. Cook and stir for 5 minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup of the cheese and 1/2 cup of the green onions.
Spread 1 cup of the remaining enchilada sauce in a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Spoon chicken mixture into cooked shells. Arrange filled shells in the baking dish. Drizzle with remaining enchilada sauce.
Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 5 minutes more or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with chips and remaining green onions. Serve with sour cream.
*Tip:
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands well with soap and warm water.