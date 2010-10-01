Chicken Enchilada Pasta

Rating: 5 stars 5 stars, so good, so easy! Every time I take it anywhere, it's always all gone, even if I stretch w/16 oz box pasta (I used more taco seasoning then). I use penne & don't mess w/stuffing the shells, just do the enchilada sauce per directions, & mix the pasta in w/the chicken, cheese, etc. mixture. A favorite in my permanent recipe rotation!

Rating: 5 stars This is absolutely great!

Rating: Unrated Got a little messy when I was filling the shells. Only thing I would change is maybe to not use as much onion and peppers. Overall, Nice and easy enough to make. Would for sure make again!

Rating: Unrated this dish is so easy to make and really really tasty. i didn't fill the shells --- i bought medium shell pasta and just mixed in the pasta with the filling. so good! i've made this multiple times.

Rating: Unrated I used 1 lrg. red pepper 1 lrg. green pepper and 2 jalepenos since i like my dishes spicy...I cut back slightly on the onlions....I didnt care so much for the nacho cheese chips with the dish..i stuffed the shells...its was very good and the sour cream was a must for me

Rating: Unrated Used penne pasta instead of shells. A huge hit with the fam.

Rating: Unrated The recipe is delicious & easy; I use leftover chicken, mild green chiles for the family's taste, don't fill the pasta shells, or use a noodle style pasta, exchange regular tortilla chips for the nacho cheese ones & there is no need for added salt, with all the salt in the sauce, chips, etc.

Rating: Unrated My husband liked this casserole, but for me, it did not have enough seasoning and was too bland. If I made it again, I would have used whole envelope of taco seasoning, added salt & pepper when vegetables were cooking. One can of enchilada sauce did not seem quite enough.

Rating: Unrated My husband liked this dish, but for me it was too bland and needed a lot more seasoning.