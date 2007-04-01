Chicken Caesar Lasagna

Rating: 4.18 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 38 Ratings

Serve this recipe, which includes whole wheat noodles, when you crave classic comfort food but want to add a healthy spin.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
bake:
50 mins at 325°
stand:
15 mins
Servings:
9
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain; rinse with cold water; drain again. Meanwhile, in a bowl combine Alfredo sauce, lemon juice, and black pepper. Stir in chicken, spinach, and red peppers.

  • Lightly coat a 13x9x2-inch baking dish or 3-quart rectangular casserole with nonstick cooking spray. Arrange 3 noodles in bottom of dish. Top with one-third chicken mixture. Repeat layers twice. Cover; bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until heated through. Uncover; sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, 5 minutes more or until cheese is melted. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. Makes 9 servings.

*

For chopped cooked chicken, season 2 pounds raw skinless boneless chicken breast halves with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium. Add chicken. Cook, uncovered, 8 to 12 minutes or until no longer pink, turning halfway through cooking. Cool chicken slightly before chopping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 68mg; sodium 557mg; potassium 192mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 2g; sugar 3g; protein 24g; vitamin a 2381IU; vitamin c 49mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 212mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

Kat Hartsell
Rating: Unrated
10/30/2014
Best Lasagna I have ever made. My go to recipe!
Sarah Goodwin
Rating: Unrated
11/07/2014
Can you make it with fresh spinach?
D
Rating: Unrated
02/02/2014
sounds delicious, but I don't get the caesar part
