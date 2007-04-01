Chicken Caesar Lasagna
Serve this recipe, which includes whole wheat noodles, when you crave classic comfort food but want to add a healthy spin.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
For chopped cooked chicken, season 2 pounds raw skinless boneless chicken breast halves with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium. Add chicken. Cook, uncovered, 8 to 12 minutes or until no longer pink, turning halfway through cooking. Cool chicken slightly before chopping.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
268 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 68mg; sodium 557mg; potassium 192mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 2g; sugar 3g; protein 24g; vitamin a 2381IU; vitamin c 49mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 212mg; iron 1mg.