Cheesy Shell-Stuffed Shells

Rating: 3.76 stars
42 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 5

These cheesy stuffed shells will be your new go-to pasta recipe -- it's just like macaroni and cheese! Topped with a delicious vodka sauce, this baked pasta recipe is perfect for dinner tonight.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cook jumbo shells according to package directions. Using a large slotted spoon, transfer shells to a colander. Rinse with cold water; drain well and set aside. In same pan cook tiny shells according to package directions. Drain; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a large saucepan combine Gruyére cheese, cheddar cheese, half-and-half, and pepper. Heat over medium-low heat until cheese is melted and smooth, stirring frequently. Stir in tiny shells.

  • Spread about 1/2 cup of the pasta sauce in the bottom of a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Spoon cheese-shell mixture into drained jumbo shells; place stuffed shells in prepared baking dish. Top with remaining pasta sauce.

  • Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Uncover and sprinkle with brick cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 15 minutes more or until heated through. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Top with fresh basil. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
858 calories; 42 g total fat; 25 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 128 mg cholesterol; 1035 mg sodium. 217 mg potassium; 79 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 40 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1263 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 226 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 868 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

42 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 5
jcparsley1
Rating: 4 stars
08/12/2017
This sounds wonderful, however, a little too cheesy for me at my age (senior citizen). And Grace, if its too time consuming for a weeknight dinner, you can always make it on the weekend and either freeze for future consumption or bake it later that week. I used to make lots of stuff on the weekends to do the same thing for dinners during the week when you are too tired from working.
Grace
Rating: Unrated
03/14/2013
Loved this recipe and so did the kids. The boyfriend... not so much but he is biased against anything that doesn't have meat in it. We made no substitutions other than to use a simple sauce made of cooked down San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, salt and olive oil. Partly because of the substitution of homemade sauce and partly because of the time to assemble and whatnot, the recipe was a lot more time consuming than I had expected so I'm not sure if it is great for a super busy weeknight dinner. That said, it if a flavorful dish, with the cheese sauce perfectly balancing out the tomato sauce. I highly recommend.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019