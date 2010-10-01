Cheesy Shell-Stuffed Shells

This sounds wonderful, however, a little too cheesy for me at my age (senior citizen). And Grace, if its too time consuming for a weeknight dinner, you can always make it on the weekend and either freeze for future consumption or bake it later that week. I used to make lots of stuff on the weekends to do the same thing for dinners during the week when you are too tired from working.

Loved this recipe and so did the kids. The boyfriend... not so much but he is biased against anything that doesn't have meat in it. We made no substitutions other than to use a simple sauce made of cooked down San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, salt and olive oil. Partly because of the substitution of homemade sauce and partly because of the time to assemble and whatnot, the recipe was a lot more time consuming than I had expected so I'm not sure if it is great for a super busy weeknight dinner. That said, it if a flavorful dish, with the cheese sauce perfectly balancing out the tomato sauce. I highly recommend.