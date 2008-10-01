Butternut Squash Bake

Rating: 4.13 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3

Mascarpone is a mild, soft, butter-like cheese that adds a rich creaminess to this bake recipe. Softened cream cheese can be substituted.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. In bowl toss squash in oil; place in oiled 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Roast, uncovered, 30 minutes, until lightly browned and tender, stirring twice.

  • Meanwhile, in Dutch oven cook noodles according to package directions. Drain; set aside. In same Dutch oven melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add shallots; cook and stir over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes, until shallots are tender and butter just begins to brown. Stir in lemon juice.

  • Add noodles and squash to shallot mixture. Stir in mascarpone, 1/2 cup of the Parmesan, 1/4 cup parsley, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Transfer to greased 2-quart oval gratin dish or baking dish.

  • In small saucepan melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter; stir in bread crumbs, remaining Parmesan, and parsley. Sprinkle on noodle mixture. Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes, until crumbs are golden. Serves 8.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; total fat 26g; saturated fat 13g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 9g; cholesterol 82mg; sodium 278mg; potassium 356mg; carbohydrates 37g; fiber 2g; sugar 3g; protein 15g; vitamin a 6171IU; vitamin c 18mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 93mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 141mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews (2)

Belen Hervera
Rating: Unrated
12/18/2013
What kind of noodles?
Alana Bass
Rating: Unrated
10/28/2013
Really good! My picky eater 10-year old and my vegetable-hating husband loved it too. They even asked for more. The creamy marscapone and the carmelized shallots made it. The only change I made was to use a lesser amount of dried parsley instead of the fresh because I was out of fresh parsley. Nice enough for company.
