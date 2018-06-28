Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes and Arugula Pesto
Pesto is one of the most versatile sauces on the planet. For a speedy supper, toss with spaghetti and sweet roasted tomatoes.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes and Arugula Pesto
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes and Arugula Pesto)
Per Serving:
517 calories; total fat 21g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 6g; monounsaturated fat 10g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 165mg; potassium 403mg; carbohydrates 68g; fiber 4g; sugar 4g; protein 15g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 968IU; vitamin c 10mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 231mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 110mg; iron 4mg.
Arugula Pesto
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Arugula Pesto)
Per Serving:
71 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterolmg; sodium 33mg; potassium 45mg; carbohydrates 1g; fiberg; sugarg; protein 1g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 202IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 10mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 20mg; ironmg.