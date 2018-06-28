Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes and Arugula Pesto

Rating: Unrated

Pesto is one of the most versatile sauces on the planet. For a speedy supper, toss with spaghetti and sweet roasted tomatoes.

By Tracy Benjamin
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes and Arugula Pesto

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook spaghetti according to package directions. In a large bowl toss together cooked pasta, roasted tomatoes, Arugula Pesto, and cheese. Top with basil.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts (Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes and Arugula Pesto)

Per Serving:
517 calories; total fat 21g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 6g; monounsaturated fat 10g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 165mg; potassium 403mg; carbohydrates 68g; fiber 4g; sugar 4g; protein 15g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 968IU; vitamin c 10mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 231mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 110mg; iron 4mg.

Arugula Pesto

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor place garlic and process until chopped. Add the arugula and basil and continue to process until leaves are minced. Add the walnuts, olive oil, Parmesan, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Process until the pesto is smooth and creamy. Transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts (Arugula Pesto)

Per Serving:
71 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterolmg; sodium 33mg; potassium 45mg; carbohydrates 1g; fiberg; sugarg; protein 1g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 202IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 10mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 20mg; ironmg.

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 11/07/2020