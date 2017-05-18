Pasta with No-Cook Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Say goodbye to jarred marinara this summer. Fresh tomatoes need very little fussing to taste amazing atop your bowl of pasta!
Ingredients
Directions
In an extra-large bowl combine oil and garlic. Add tomatoes and salt; toss to coat.
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid. Add pasta and 1/4 cup cooking liquid to tomato mixture; toss to combine. Stir in mozzarella. Cover bowl; let stand 10 minutes.
Add basil, chives, black pepper, and a drizzle of additional olive oil to pasta mixture. Add remaining pasta water as needed to reach desired sauciness. Serve at room temperature.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
532 calories; 24 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 27 mg cholesterol; 309 mg sodium. 396 mg potassium; 63 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2016 IU vitamin a; 24 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 190 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 124 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;