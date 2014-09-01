Pasta with Garlicky Steak, Spinach, and Red Onions

Rating: Unrated
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta in lightly salted water according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta cooking water. Return pasta to hot pan; cover and keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, trim fat from meat. Thinly slice meat across the grain into bite-size strips. In an extra-large nonstick skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add meat; cook and stir for 3 to 4 minutes or until meat is slightly pink in center. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

  • Add red onion, garlic, salt, and crushed red pepper to skillet. Cook about 8 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Add broth and the reserved pasta cooking water; bring to boiling.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, meat, onion mixture, spinach, and basil to cooked pasta; toss just until spinach is wilted.

  • To serve, divide pasta mixture among bowls. If desired, sprinkle with cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 39 mg cholesterol; 476 mg sodium. 345 mg potassium; 45 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2489 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 245 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 78 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019