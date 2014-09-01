Pasta with Garlicky Steak, Spinach, and Red Onions
Ingredients
Directions
Cook pasta in lightly salted water according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta cooking water. Return pasta to hot pan; cover and keep warm.
Meanwhile, trim fat from meat. Thinly slice meat across the grain into bite-size strips. In an extra-large nonstick skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add meat; cook and stir for 3 to 4 minutes or until meat is slightly pink in center. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
Add red onion, garlic, salt, and crushed red pepper to skillet. Cook about 8 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Add broth and the reserved pasta cooking water; bring to boiling.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, meat, onion mixture, spinach, and basil to cooked pasta; toss just until spinach is wilted.
To serve, divide pasta mixture among bowls. If desired, sprinkle with cheese.