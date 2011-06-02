Pasta with Eggplant Sauce
Having guests over but don't have hours to spend preparing dinner? This slow cooker Pasta and Eggplant Sauce recipe is perfect for you!
Ingredients
Directions
In a large skillet cook sausage over medium-high heat until brown. Drain off fat. If desired, peel eggplant. Cut eggplant into 1-inch pieces.
In a 4- to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker combine sausage, eggplant, tomatoes in puree, mushrooms, tomato paste, onion, wine, and garlic.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3-1/2 to 4 hours. Stir in herbs and olives. If desired, season to taste with salt and pepper.
Serve eggplant mixture over hot cooked pasta. Sprinkle with cheese and, if desired, pine nuts.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
493 calories; 16 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 32 mg cholesterol; 871 mg sodium. 65 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 583 IU vitamin a; 34 mg vitamin c;