Pasta with Eggplant Sauce

Rating: 4.06 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 16 Ratings

Having guests over but don't have hours to spend preparing dinner? This slow cooker Pasta and Eggplant Sauce recipe is perfect for you!

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook sausage over medium-high heat until brown. Drain off fat. If desired, peel eggplant. Cut eggplant into 1-inch pieces.

  • In a 4- to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker combine sausage, eggplant, tomatoes in puree, mushrooms, tomato paste, onion, wine, and garlic.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3-1/2 to 4 hours. Stir in herbs and olives. If desired, season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Serve eggplant mixture over hot cooked pasta. Sprinkle with cheese and, if desired, pine nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
493 calories; 16 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 32 mg cholesterol; 871 mg sodium. 65 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 583 IU vitamin a; 34 mg vitamin c;

Reviews

