Pasta with Beef-Fennel Ragu

Rating: 3.55 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 11 Ratings

With just 20 minutes of prep time, your slow cooker does all the real work for this easy pasta dinner. Let the sauce simmer all day, then add the noodles at the end, just 20 minutes before serving.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Break ground beef into bite-size pieces and place in a 6-qt. slow cooker. Add next nine ingredients (through pepper). Cover and cook on low 7 to 9 hours or high 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • If using low, turn to high. Stir in pasta. Cover and cook 20 minutes more or just until pasta is tender, stirring after 10 minutes. Stir in basil.

Pressure Cooker Instructions

Break ground beef into bite-size pieces and place in a 6-qt. multifunction electric or stove-top pressure cooker. Add next 11 ingredients (through pasta). Stir to combine. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 2 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, let stand 5 minutes to release pressure naturally. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully.If desired, let stand, covered, up to 10 minutes for pasta to reach desired doneness. Stir in basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; 6 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 36 mg cholesterol; 760 mg sodium. 769 mg potassium; 47 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1182 IU vitamin a; 20 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 120 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 73 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019