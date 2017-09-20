Pasta with Beef-Fennel Ragu
With just 20 minutes of prep time, your slow cooker does all the real work for this easy pasta dinner. Let the sauce simmer all day, then add the noodles at the end, just 20 minutes before serving.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Break ground beef into bite-size pieces and place in a 6-qt. slow cooker. Add next nine ingredients (through pepper). Cover and cook on low 7 to 9 hours or high 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 hours.Advertisement
-
If using low, turn to high. Stir in pasta. Cover and cook 20 minutes more or just until pasta is tender, stirring after 10 minutes. Stir in basil.
Pressure Cooker Instructions
Break ground beef into bite-size pieces and place in a 6-qt. multifunction electric or stove-top pressure cooker. Add next 11 ingredients (through pasta). Stir to combine. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 2 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, let stand 5 minutes to release pressure naturally. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully.If desired, let stand, covered, up to 10 minutes for pasta to reach desired doneness. Stir in basil.