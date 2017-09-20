Pasta with Beef-Fennel Ragu

Pressure Cooker Instructions

Break ground beef into bite-size pieces and place in a 6-qt. multifunction electric or stove-top pressure cooker. Add next 11 ingredients (through pasta). Stir to combine. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 2 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, let stand 5 minutes to release pressure naturally. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully.If desired, let stand, covered, up to 10 minutes for pasta to reach desired doneness. Stir in basil.