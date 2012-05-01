Pasta Stackup with Chicken Sausage
Layer lasagna noodles with vegetables and delicious chicken sausage for a fast and fresh Italian dinner recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions.
Place dried tomatoes and garlic in a bowl. Carefully add 1 cup boiling pasta water; set aside.
Cut sausage in half lengthwise and slice into large pieces. In a 12-inch skillet cook sausage in hot oil over medium-high heat until lightly browned and heated through, turning occasionally. Add tomato mixture. Cook, uncovered, for 2 minutes. Stir in spinach, salt, and pepper. Cover and remove from heat.
Cut cooked lasagna noodles in half. To serve, layer noodles and sausage mixture onto individual plates. If desired, serve with Parmesan cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
430 calories; 19 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 97 mg cholesterol; 1074 mg sodium. 558 mg potassium; 36 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2332 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 89 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;