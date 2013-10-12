Pasta-Herb Soup Mix

Italian Meatball Soup: Using one jar of mix, remove mushrooms and place in a small bowl. Add enough boiling water to cover; let stand for 20 minutes. Remove mushrooms with a slotted spoon. Rinse and chop mushrooms. Empty the remaining contents of the jar into a 4-quart Dutch oven. Stir in 8 cups water and the chopped mushrooms. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 8 minutes. Add one 12-ounce package (12 meatballs) frozen cooked Italian-flavor turkey meatballs, thawed, and 3 cups coarsely chopped kale. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 2 to 3 minutes or until pasta is tender and meatballs are heated through. Makes 6 (1-1/2-cup) servings.