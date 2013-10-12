Pasta-Herb Soup Mix
With this thoughtful food gift at the ready, all that's required for a big pot of soup is a package of frozen meatballs, a bag of chopped kale, and some water.
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl stir together bouillon granules, thyme, oregano, rosemary, black pepper, and garlic powder.
In two pint canning jars or other glass jars layer ingredients in the following order: herb mixture, pasta, onion, tomatoes, sweet pepper, and mushrooms. Tap jars gently on the counter to settle each layer before adding the next one. Seal jars. Store in a cool, dry place for up to 6 months.
Italian Meatball Soup: Using one jar of mix, remove mushrooms and place in a small bowl. Add enough boiling water to cover; let stand for 20 minutes. Remove mushrooms with a slotted spoon. Rinse and chop mushrooms. Empty the remaining contents of the jar into a 4-quart Dutch oven. Stir in 8 cups water and the chopped mushrooms. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 8 minutes. Add one 12-ounce package (12 meatballs) frozen cooked Italian-flavor turkey meatballs, thawed, and 3 cups coarsely chopped kale. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 2 to 3 minutes or until pasta is tender and meatballs are heated through. Makes 6 (1-1/2-cup) servings.
Make it a Gift:
Paint the jar lids with colored chalkboard paint, let dry, and use chalk or a white charcoal pen to add a label. Gift with a smaller jar of crackers or a wooden spoon if desired. Include directions for preparing soup.