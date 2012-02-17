Pasta Fagioli
Pasta Fagioli or Pasta e Fagioli is a classic Italian dish containing pasta and beans, this soup recipe goes well with a side of crusty bread. Substitute elbow macaroni if you are unable to find ditali pasta.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4-quart Dutch oven cook onion, pancetta, and garlic in hot oil over medium heat about 5 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Add wine, stirring to scrape up any crusty brown bits.
Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, salt, and crushed red pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Stir cooked pasta, basil, and snipped oregano into bean mixture. If desired, garnish each serving with cheese and oregano leaves.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
415 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 11 mg cholesterol; 1577 mg sodium. 803 mg potassium; 68 g carbohydrates; 11 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1020 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 137 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;