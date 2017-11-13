Pasta Cacio e Pepe

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Pasta doesn't get much simpler than this: just grab spaghetti, olive oil, black pepper, and Pecorino Romano cheese. But you'll be surprised how delectable this ultra-easy pasta recipe is!

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot cook pasta in a large amount of generously salted boiling water according to package directions. Drain, reserving 2 cups of the cooking water.

  • Meanwhile, in an extra-large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add pepper; cook and stir 20 seconds or until fragrant. Remove from heat. Carefully add 3/4 cup of the reserved cooking water to skillet. Return to heat; bring to boiling.

  • Add cooked pasta to skillet, tossing with tongs to coat. Gradually add 1 1/2 cups of the cheese, tossing to coat and adding enough of the remaining reserved cooking water to reach a creamy consistency. Season to taste with salt. Top with remaining 1/2 cup cheese and additional pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; 15 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 857 mg sodium. 190 mg potassium; 57 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 16 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 80 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 181 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 219 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

