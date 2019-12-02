Party Wings

Coffee-bourbon barbecue or Asian-style sauce give this classic appetizer a tasty twist.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil. Coat foil with cooking spray.

  • In a large bowl combine wings, oil, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat. Arrange in an even layer in the prepared pan. Bake 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare desired sauce. Using tongs, transfer wings to a large bowl; drain any liquid from baking pan. Add 1/3 cup of the sauce to partially baked wings; toss to coat. Return wings to pan. Bake 15 to 20 minutes more or until tender and golden.

  • Transfer wings to a serving platter. Spoon remaining sauce over wings.

Coffee-Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

In a small saucepan bring 1/4 cup water just to boiling. Stir in 1 Tbsp. instant espresso coffee powder until dissolved. Stir in 3/4 cup barbecue sauce, 2 Tbsp. packed brown sugar, and 1 Tbsp. bourbon. Cook over medium until bubbly, stirring occasionally; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes. Stir in 1 Tbsp. butter until melted.

Asian Sauce

In a small bowl combine 1/2 cup hoisin sauce, 1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce, 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar, and 2 tsp. sriracha sauce.Per serving: 244 cal., 14 g fat (3 g sat. fat), 104 mg chol., 934 sodium, 12 g carb., 1 g fiber, 7 g sugars, 18 g pro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; 15 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 109 mg cholesterol; 595 mg sodium. 253 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 161 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 1 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 27 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

