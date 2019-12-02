Party Wings
Coffee-bourbon barbecue or Asian-style sauce give this classic appetizer a tasty twist.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil. Coat foil with cooking spray.
In a large bowl combine wings, oil, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat. Arrange in an even layer in the prepared pan. Bake 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare desired sauce. Using tongs, transfer wings to a large bowl; drain any liquid from baking pan. Add 1/3 cup of the sauce to partially baked wings; toss to coat. Return wings to pan. Bake 15 to 20 minutes more or until tender and golden.
Transfer wings to a serving platter. Spoon remaining sauce over wings.
Coffee-Bourbon Barbecue Sauce
In a small saucepan bring 1/4 cup water just to boiling. Stir in 1 Tbsp. instant espresso coffee powder until dissolved. Stir in 3/4 cup barbecue sauce, 2 Tbsp. packed brown sugar, and 1 Tbsp. bourbon. Cook over medium until bubbly, stirring occasionally; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes. Stir in 1 Tbsp. butter until melted.
Asian Sauce
In a small bowl combine 1/2 cup hoisin sauce, 1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce, 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar, and 2 tsp. sriracha sauce.Per serving: 244 cal., 14 g fat (3 g sat. fat), 104 mg chol., 934 sodium, 12 g carb., 1 g fiber, 7 g sugars, 18 g pro.