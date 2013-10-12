Parsnip-Potato Mash with Leeks and Hazelnut Browned Butter
Parsnips are a slightly sweet root vegetable that adds depth to this potato mash. Make sure to wash the leeks well as they tend to be grittier than other vegetables.
Ingredients
Directions
In a Dutch oven cook the potatoes, covered, in a small amount of salted boiling water about 5 minutes. Add the parsnips; cook about 15 minutes more or until the potatoes and parsnips are tender. Drain well. Return potatoes and parsnips to the Dutch oven; add 2 tablespoons of the butter. Mash with a potato masher or fork, adding whole milk as needed to keep the mixture moist; keep warm.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan cook leeks in 2 tablespoons of the butter about 7 minutes or until tender and just beginning to brown. Add salt and pepper. Stir leek mixture and parsley into the parsnip-potato mash.
In the same saucepan heat the remaining 2 tablespoons butter over low heat until melted. Continue heating until butter turns a light golden brown. Remove from heat; add the hazelnuts.
Gently heat and stir parsnip-potato mash over medium heat until heated through. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl. Top with hazelnut mixture.
Make-Ahead Directions:
Peel and chop potatoes; place in a bowl of water to cover. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours. Peel and slice parsnips and leeks. Place in an airtight container; cover. Chill for up to 24 hours. Drain potatoes well. Prepare as directed.