Parsnip-Potato Mash with Leeks and Hazelnut Browned Butter

Parsnips are a slightly sweet root vegetable that adds depth to this potato mash. Make sure to wash the leeks well as they tend to be grittier than other vegetables.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven cook the potatoes, covered, in a small amount of salted boiling water about 5 minutes. Add the parsnips; cook about 15 minutes more or until the potatoes and parsnips are tender. Drain well. Return potatoes and parsnips to the Dutch oven; add 2 tablespoons of the butter. Mash with a potato masher or fork, adding whole milk as needed to keep the mixture moist; keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, in a small saucepan cook leeks in 2 tablespoons of the butter about 7 minutes or until tender and just beginning to brown. Add salt and pepper. Stir leek mixture and parsley into the parsnip-potato mash.

  • In the same saucepan heat the remaining 2 tablespoons butter over low heat until melted. Continue heating until butter turns a light golden brown. Remove from heat; add the hazelnuts.

  • Gently heat and stir parsnip-potato mash over medium heat until heated through. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl. Top with hazelnut mixture.

Make-Ahead Directions:

Peel and chop potatoes; place in a bowl of water to cover. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours. Peel and slice parsnips and leeks. Place in an airtight container; cover. Chill for up to 24 hours. Drain potatoes well. Prepare as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; 11 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 23 mg cholesterol; 452 mg sodium. 419 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 481 IU vitamin a; 16 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 42 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 45 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

