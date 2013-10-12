Parsnip-Potato Mash with Leeks and Hazelnut Browned Butter

In a Dutch oven cook the potatoes, covered, in a small amount of salted boiling water about 5 minutes. Add the parsnips; cook about 15 minutes more or until the potatoes and parsnips are tender. Drain well. Return potatoes and parsnips to the Dutch oven; add 2 tablespoons of the butter. Mash with a potato masher or fork, adding whole milk as needed to keep the mixture moist; keep warm.