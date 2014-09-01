Parmesan-Stuffed Dates

This three-ingredient appetizer recipe is a must-have at all future parties! As irresistible as they are easy, bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with cheese are always a hit with guests.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
12 mins
total:
32 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 appetizers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Using a sharp knife, cut a slit in each date and remove the pit. Stuff each date with a piece of cheese. Wrap each with a bacon half and secure with a wooden toothpick. Place stuffed dates in a single layer in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan.

  • Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until bacon is crisp. Serve warm.

To Make Ahead:

Prepare dates as directed in Step 1. Place in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Bake as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 16mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 18g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 16g; protein 4g; sodium 234mg.
