Parmesan-Roasted Cauliflower

Rating: 3.5 stars
42 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 6

Sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, this oven roasted cauliflower recipe tastes just as good as it looks! Bake with garlic, almonds and panko for a delicious cauliflower bake your family is sure to love.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
bake:
25 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
52 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Place cauliflower in a 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan and toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast for 20 minutes. Toss and sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese. Bake 5 minutes more. Meanwhile in a medium skillet, melt butter. Add garlic; cook 20 seconds. Add almonds and panko and stir to coat with butter. Cook over medium-low to medium heat until golden. Transfer cauliflower to a serving dish and top with the almond mixture.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 19mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 9g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 2g; protein 6g; vitamin a 291.5IU; vitamin c 36mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 48.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 319mg; potassium 302mg; calcium 111.1mg; iron 0.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/07/2021