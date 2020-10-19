Parmesan-Ranch Sweet Potato Snack Mix

Rating: Unrated

Keep a batch of this delightfully-seasoned snack mix on hand for after-school snacks, game days, and road trips.

By Annie Peterson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
bake:
25 mins at 325°
Servings:
24
Yield:
12 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. In a roasting pan combine sweet potato chips, Parmesan crackers, and bagel chips. Bake 5 minutes. Stir in pretzels and cashews. Drizzle with melted butter and sprinkle with salad dressing mix; toss to coat evenly. Bake 10 minutes.

  • Stir then sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, and toss to coat evenly. Bake 10 minutes more or until lightly toasted. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container up to 7 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 11mg; sodium 238mg; potassium 94mg; carbohydrates 15g; fiber 1g; sugar 1g; protein 3g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 1245IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 18mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 18mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

