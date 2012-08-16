Parmesan-Crusted Turkey with Mashed Cauliflower

When you're in need of a quick fall dinner recipe, this 20 minute turkey dinner is here to save the day. Thanks to a crispy, crunchy Parmesan cheese and bread crumb crust, this is one 20 minute dinner recipe everyone will love.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. In a microwave-safe 1 1/2-quart casserole, combine cauliflower and the water. Cover and microwave on 100-percent power (high) for 12 to 15 minutes or until very tender, stirring once.

  • Meanwhile, lightly sprinkle turkey with salt and pepper. Place on an unheated rack of a broiler pan. Broil 4 inches from heat for 5 minutes. Turn turkey pieces over; broil for 4 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, 1/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese, and the bread crumbs. Spread over turkey. Broil for 2 to 3 minutes more or until topping is golden and turkey is no longer pink (170°F).

  • Add butter and the remaining Parmesan cheese to cauliflower; mash until smooth. If desired, sprinkle with parsley and/or paprika. Serve cauliflower with turkey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; total fat 15g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 97mg; sodium 574mg; potassium 589mg; carbohydrates 10g; fiber 2g; sugar 3g; protein 33g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 34mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 56mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 121mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews

