Panna Cotta with Peaches in Lime Syrup

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Top creamy vanilla panna cotta with fresh fruit and a citrus sauce for a refreshing, summery dessert.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place eight small glasses in a shallow baking pan; set aside.

  • In a small bowl sprinkle gelatin over the water. Do not stir. Let stand 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan stir together sugar and 1/2 cup of the half-and-half. Heat over medium heat until hot but not boiling. Add gelatin and stir until gelatin is dissolved. Remove from heat. Whisk in yogurt until smooth. Stir in remaining half-and-half and vanilla. Pour into glasses. Cover and refrigerate for 4 to 24 hours or until set.*

  • Meanwhile, prepare Lime Syrup. Toss peaches in the Lime Syrup. To serve, top panna cottas with peaches and some of the syrup. If desired, top with lime slices and pistachios.

*Tip

Speed-Set Method: Prepare as directed, except cover and freeze for 20 minutes before transferring to the refrigerator to chill for 1-1/2 hours or until set.

Nutrition Facts (Panna Cotta with Peaches in Lime Syrup)

Per Serving:
336 calories; 13 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 32 mg cholesterol; 49 mg sodium. 194 mg potassium; 48 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 45 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 632 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 4 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 121 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Lime Syrup

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan combine lime juice, sugar, and the water. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, about 8 minutes or until slightly thickened. Syrup will thicken more as it cools.

Reviews

