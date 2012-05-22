Panna Cotta with Peaches in Lime Syrup
Top creamy vanilla panna cotta with fresh fruit and a citrus sauce for a refreshing, summery dessert.
Panna Cotta with Peaches in Lime Syrup
Ingredients
Directions
-
Place eight small glasses in a shallow baking pan; set aside.Advertisement
-
In a small bowl sprinkle gelatin over the water. Do not stir. Let stand 5 minutes.
-
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan stir together sugar and 1/2 cup of the half-and-half. Heat over medium heat until hot but not boiling. Add gelatin and stir until gelatin is dissolved. Remove from heat. Whisk in yogurt until smooth. Stir in remaining half-and-half and vanilla. Pour into glasses. Cover and refrigerate for 4 to 24 hours or until set.*
-
Meanwhile, prepare Lime Syrup. Toss peaches in the Lime Syrup. To serve, top panna cottas with peaches and some of the syrup. If desired, top with lime slices and pistachios.
*Tip
Speed-Set Method: Prepare as directed, except cover and freeze for 20 minutes before transferring to the refrigerator to chill for 1-1/2 hours or until set.
Nutrition Facts (Panna Cotta with Peaches in Lime Syrup)
Lime Syrup
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a small saucepan combine lime juice, sugar, and the water. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, about 8 minutes or until slightly thickened. Syrup will thicken more as it cools.Advertisement