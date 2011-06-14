The Perfect Buttermilk Pancakes

Tips

The secret to light and tender pancakes begins with one simple ingredient: buttermilk. Instead of folding beaten egg whites into the batter (a common method for fluffing up pancakes), we used buttermilk for a melt-in-your mouth stack. And our techniques? 1. Don't over mix the batter or the cakes will toughen. 2. Though pancakes are terrific right off the griddle, you can cook all the batter at once. Keep cakes warm in the oven and serve when you're ready to sit down.