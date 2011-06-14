Pancakes
Whether you start with our classic pancake recipe or opt for the buckwheat or buttermilk variations, prepare to dig into one of the most delicious pancakes from scratch you've tasted. Just add fresh fruit and maple syrup (or whatever your desired topping), serve, and prepare for rave reviews!
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium mixing bowl stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Make a well in the center of the dry mixture; set aside.Advertisement
-
In another medium mixing bowl combine the egg, milk, and cooking oil. Add egg mixture all at once to the dry mixture. Stir just till moistened (batter should be lumpy).
-
For standard-size pancakes, pour about 1/4 cup batter onto a hot, lightly greased griddle or heavy skillet. For dollar-size pancakes, pour about 1 tablespoon batter onto a hot, lightly greased griddle or heavy skillet. Cook over medium heat about 2 minutes on each side or till pancakes are golden brown, turning to second sides when pancakes have bubbly surfaces and edges are slightly dry. Serve warm.
Buckwheat Pancakes:
Prepare Pancakes as above, except substitute 1/2 cup whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup buckwheat flour for the all-purpose flour; substitute brown sugar for the sugar. Nutrition Facts per serving: 111 cal., 5 g total fat (1 g sat. fat)
Buttermilk Pancakes:
Prepare Pancakes as above, except reduce baking powder to 1 teaspoon and add 1/4 teaspoon baking soda to dry mixture; substitute buttermilk or sour milk for the milk. Add additional buttermilk to thin batter, if necessary. Nutrition Facts per serving: 111 cal., 4 g total fat (1 g sat. fat)
Keep Homemade Pancakes Warm
Keep cooked pancakes warm while you cook the rest by placing them in a single layer on a baking sheet and keeping in a warm oven (200°F to 250°F) 15 to 20 minutes.