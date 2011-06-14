Rating: 5 stars I agree with ALR. These (especially the buttermilk version) are awesome pancakes and 1,000 times better than anything that comes from a box mix. That's all my mom ever made, and I never knew how delicious homemade pancakes were until I tried this recipe. Don't even need to try any other. Makes awesome waffles, too. Just make sure that you follow the directions to leave lumps in the batter and don't over mix. That may be why people are thinking theirs came out too runny? I don't know. I've never messed these up.

Rating: 5 stars I too received the Better Homes and Gardens recipe book when I was a young bride, and it was a mainstay in my kitchen; my go to book for everything. And these pancakes get raves everytime!

Rating: 5 stars Husband bought me this cook book 28 years ago for my wedding. I've been Make ing these pancakes all these years. Raised my kids on these delicious, fluffy pancakes I add vanilla for cake like taste. Best pancakes ever. Near and dear to my heart. Thank you Better Homes and gardens for teaching me how to cook as a young bride so many years ago.

Rating: 5 stars I posted a previous review based on the recipe from the cookbook, THIS IS NOT THE SAME RECIPE!!! The pancakes turn out flat and are not as flavorful. I gave my book to my son when he moved out for college , then assumed this was the same one, IT IS NOT!! DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND FIND THE ACTUAL RECIPE FROM THE BOOK IT IS AMAZING. i HAVE BEEN A CATERER FOR 35 YEARS AND THE BOOK RECIPE IS MY GO TO; TO BAD I DIDNT HAVE IT MEMORIZED1111

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this recipe since I was a middle school kid the 70s using my moms cookbook...I'm still making this recipe If it doesn't rise properly maybe the baking powder was old...if batter too thin, maybe ingredients not measured accurately Its always perfect, it always produces lovely, light perfect texture pancakes 5 ¿¿

Rating: 1.0 stars Made the recipe step by step, never got close to thickening and just made runny pancakes. Should be deleted from the internet

Rating: Unrated Batter turned out rather thin. Next time adding less milk. Didn't rise much.