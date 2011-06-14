Pancakes

Rating: 3.97 stars
247 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 143
  • 4 star values: 34
  • 3 star values: 23
  • 2 star values: 13
  • 1 star values: 34

Whether you start with our classic pancake recipe or opt for the buckwheat or buttermilk variations, prepare to dig into one of the most delicious pancakes from scratch you've tasted. Just add fresh fruit and maple syrup (or whatever your desired topping), serve, and prepare for rave reviews!

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Make a well in the center of the dry mixture; set aside.

  • In another medium mixing bowl combine the egg, milk, and cooking oil. Add egg mixture all at once to the dry mixture. Stir just till moistened (batter should be lumpy).

  • For standard-size pancakes, pour about 1/4 cup batter onto a hot, lightly greased griddle or heavy skillet. For dollar-size pancakes, pour about 1 tablespoon batter onto a hot, lightly greased griddle or heavy skillet. Cook over medium heat about 2 minutes on each side or till pancakes are golden brown, turning to second sides when pancakes have bubbly surfaces and edges are slightly dry. Serve warm.

Buckwheat Pancakes:

Prepare Pancakes as above, except substitute 1/2 cup whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup buckwheat flour for the all-purpose flour; substitute brown sugar for the sugar. Nutrition Facts per serving: 111 cal., 5 g total fat (1 g sat. fat)

Buttermilk Pancakes:

Prepare Pancakes as above, except reduce baking powder to 1 teaspoon and add 1/4 teaspoon baking soda to dry mixture; substitute buttermilk or sour milk for the milk. Add additional buttermilk to thin batter, if necessary. Nutrition Facts per serving: 111 cal., 4 g total fat (1 g sat. fat)

Keep Homemade Pancakes Warm

Keep cooked pancakes warm while you cook the rest by placing them in a single layer on a baking sheet and keeping in a warm oven (200°F to 250°F) 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 29 mg cholesterol; 181 mg sodium. 14 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 3 g protein; 31 RE vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 101 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (8)

starryskiesindc
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2017
I agree with ALR. These (especially the buttermilk version) are awesome pancakes and 1,000 times better than anything that comes from a box mix. That's all my mom ever made, and I never knew how delicious homemade pancakes were until I tried this recipe. Don't even need to try any other. Makes awesome waffles, too. Just make sure that you follow the directions to leave lumps in the batter and don't over mix. That may be why people are thinking theirs came out too runny? I don't know. I've never messed these up.
katenease95
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2018
I too received the Better Homes and Gardens recipe book when I was a young bride, and it was a mainstay in my kitchen; my go to book for everything. And these pancakes get raves everytime!
kb090989
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2018
Husband bought me this cook book 28 years ago for my wedding. I've been Make ing these pancakes all these years. Raised my kids on these delicious, fluffy pancakes I add vanilla for cake like taste. Best pancakes ever. Near and dear to my heart. Thank you Better Homes and gardens for teaching me how to cook as a young bride so many years ago.
meremolves5
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2018
I posted a previous review based on the recipe from the cookbook, THIS IS NOT THE SAME RECIPE!!! The pancakes turn out flat and are not as flavorful. I gave my book to my son when he moved out for college , then assumed this was the same one, IT IS NOT!! DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND FIND THE ACTUAL RECIPE FROM THE BOOK IT IS AMAZING. i HAVE BEEN A CATERER FOR 35 YEARS AND THE BOOK RECIPE IS MY GO TO; TO BAD I DIDNT HAVE IT MEMORIZED1111
ALR12502338DW
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2017
I've been making this recipe since I was a middle school kid the 70s using my moms cookbook...I'm still making this recipe If it doesn't rise properly maybe the baking powder was old...if batter too thin, maybe ingredients not measured accurately Its always perfect, it always produces lovely, light perfect texture pancakes 5 ¿¿
afrogaming420
Rating: 1.0 stars
07/29/2019
Made the recipe step by step, never got close to thickening and just made runny pancakes. Should be deleted from the internet
Marsha Potts
Rating: Unrated
11/13/2016
Batter turned out rather thin. Next time adding less milk. Didn't rise much.
Justin Van Reese
Rating: Unrated
10/06/2016
I will have to amend the old recipe to this one. With less flour, would be a bit lighter. Ratios would be easier to amend.
