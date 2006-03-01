Hawaiian Hotcakes

Shredded coconut and pineapple tidbits give a Hawaiian flair to these healthy hotcakes.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

  • In a bowl combine flours, baking powder, baking soda, and 14 teaspoon salt. Make a well in center of mixture; set aside. In food processor combine cheese, egg product, banana, 12 cup of the tidbits, 2 tablespoons of the yogurt, milk, and oil. Cover; process until combined. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened.

  • Fold in coconut. For each hotcake, pour a rounded tablespoon of batter into a 2-inch circle onto a hot, lightly greased griddle. Cook over medium heat for 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown, turning to second sides when surfaces are bubbly and edges are slightly dry. If desired, stir brown sugar into remaining yogurt. Top warm hotcakes with yogurt, remaining tidbits, and, if desired, syrup and/or nuts. (Cover and refrigerate any remaining pineapple for another use.) Makes 6 servings (about 24 pancakes).

313 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 16mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 44g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 30g; protein 19g; vitamin a 145.8IU; vitamin c 10mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 1.4mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 48.4mcg; vitamin b12 1.4mcg; sodium 463mg; potassium 759mg; calcium 535.1mg; iron 1.1mg.
