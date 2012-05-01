Pan-Seared Pork and Fried Green Tomato Salad

Transform a fried green tomatoes recipe in an entree by adding pan-seared pork. Finish the pork recipe with a handful of blue cheese and drizzle of sweet and sour sauce for an irresistible flavor combo.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice tenderloin crosswise in 12 slices. Slightly flatten with palm of hand. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

  • In shallow dish, combine cornmeal, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Place beaten egg in second shallow dish. Dip tomato slices in egg, then coat in cornmeal mixture; set aside.

  • In 12-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. oil over medium-high heat. Cook pork for 3 minutes each side, until golden brown on outside and slightly pink inside. Transfer to platter; cover to keep warm.

  • Add 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet. Cook tomato slices for 2 to 3 minutes each side until golden, adding oil if necessary. Serve pork and tomatoes with watercress and blue cheese. Drizzle sweet and sour sauce.

Change Up:

Use breadcrumbs in place of cornmeal to coat tomatoes and replace blue cheese with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 113mg; sodium 918mg; potassium 820mg; carbohydrates 22g; fiber 2g; sugar 6g; protein 29g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 777IU; vitamin c 15mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 162mg; iron 3mg.
Reviews

