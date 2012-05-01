Pan-Seared Pork and Fried Green Tomato Salad
Transform a fried green tomatoes recipe in an entree by adding pan-seared pork. Finish the pork recipe with a handful of blue cheese and drizzle of sweet and sour sauce for an irresistible flavor combo.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Change Up:
Use breadcrumbs in place of cornmeal to coat tomatoes and replace blue cheese with shaved Parmesan cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
354 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 113mg; sodium 918mg; potassium 820mg; carbohydrates 22g; fiber 2g; sugar 6g; protein 29g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 777IU; vitamin c 15mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 162mg; iron 3mg.