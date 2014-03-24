Pan-Seared Pork Chops with Cilantro Pesto
The combination of chili powder and brown sugar rubbed on the pork chops creates a delicious caramelized crust.
Ingredients
Directions
For Cilantro Pesto, place cilantro, orange juice, 3 tablespoons oil, salt, and hot pepper sauce in a blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until smooth.
Sprinkle chops with chili powder and brown sugar; rub in with your fingers. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork. Cook for 5 minutes or until no longer pink, turning once.
Serve chops with cilantro mixture.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
300 calories; 23 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 207 mg sodium. 351 mg potassium; 3 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 709 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 9 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 27 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;