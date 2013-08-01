Pan Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Carrots, Chickpeas, and Cranberries

Rating: 4.5 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
14 mins
bake:
10 mins
total:
49 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place rack in center of oven. Preheat oven to 400°F.

    Advertisement

  • Season pork generously on all sides with salt and pepper. In a 12-inch ovenproof skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add pork. Sear on all sides until browned, about 6 minutes total. Transfer the pork to a large plate; set aside

  • Add carrots to pan. Cook and stir until browned at the edges, about 5 minutes. Add the chickpeas and 1/2 tsp. salt. Cook for 1 minute more. Using a spatula, make two wide channels through the vegetables. Place pork tenderloins in the channels so they rest directly on the pan surrounded by the carrots.

  • Transfer pan to oven. Roast 10 to 15 minutes or until an instant read thermometer inserted into the center of a tenderloin registers 145ºF. The center should be rosy when cut into with a knife. Transfer the pork to a carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let rest for 10 minutes.

  • Carefully place the pan with the vegetables over medium heat. Add orange juice, water, cranberries, brown sugar, star anise, and paprika; mix well. Bring to simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Stir in butter, parsley, and oregano. Season to taste with salt.

  • To serve, cut the pork on a slight diagonal into slices 1-inch-thick. Serve with roasted vegetables.

*

Salisfy, a root vegetable, may be substituted for half of the carrots in this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 98mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 23g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 12g; protein 32g; vitamin a 21571IU; vitamin c 17.6mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 9.5mg; vitamin b6 1.1mg; folate 33mcg; vitamin b12 0.6mcg; sodium 428mg; potassium 959mg; calcium 66mg; iron 2.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/27/2021