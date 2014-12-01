Pan-Roasted Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and Apples

Rating: 4.12 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

For a fresh and flavorful fall dinner, serve chicken thighs with maple syrup-drizzled Brussels sprouts and fresh apples.

  • Remove skin from chicken. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper. In a large nonstick skillet heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken to skillet. Cook about 10 minutes or until browned and crisp, turning once. Cook, partially covered, over medium heat about 15 minutes more until done, (at least 170°F) turning once more. Remove chicken from skillet; keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, trim stems and remove any wilted outer leaves from Brussels sprouts; wash sprouts and drain well. Quarter any large Brussels sprouts and halve any small ones.

  • Add Brussels sprouts to hot skillet. Cook, covered, for 5 minutes over medium heat. Add apples. Cook, uncovered, about 5 minutes more or until sprouts are tender and golden, stirring occasionally. Drizzle with maple syrup; toss to coat.

  • To serve, transfer Brussels sprouts and apples to a platter. Arrange chicken thighs on top. Sprinkle with thyme.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 129 mg cholesterol; 273 mg sodium. 791 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 914 IU vitamin a; 99 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 74 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 79 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

dana_vanhove
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2017
Cooked a few strips of bacon first, did the chicken in that. Added a few splashes of balsamic with the maple. Voila! YUM! (Super easy!
Cheryl60089
Rating: 3 stars
01/03/2018
I haven't made this yet. Watching the video, a cup of something dark is poured on the brussel sprouts before the maple syrup. What is it?
Dannielle Piersant
Rating: Unrated
06/24/2015
Very simple and very tasty.
sirenlorelei
Rating: Unrated
08/29/2015
Fast, easy, lots of flavor! I'm not a big salt person but don't be too shy on the chicken as it helps make it extra flavorful with the side.
