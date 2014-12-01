Pan-Roasted Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and Apples
For a fresh and flavorful fall dinner, serve chicken thighs with maple syrup-drizzled Brussels sprouts and fresh apples.
Ingredients
Directions
Remove skin from chicken. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper. In a large nonstick skillet heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken to skillet. Cook about 10 minutes or until browned and crisp, turning once. Cook, partially covered, over medium heat about 15 minutes more until done, (at least 170°F) turning once more. Remove chicken from skillet; keep warm.
Meanwhile, trim stems and remove any wilted outer leaves from Brussels sprouts; wash sprouts and drain well. Quarter any large Brussels sprouts and halve any small ones.
Add Brussels sprouts to hot skillet. Cook, covered, for 5 minutes over medium heat. Add apples. Cook, uncovered, about 5 minutes more or until sprouts are tender and golden, stirring occasionally. Drizzle with maple syrup; toss to coat.
To serve, transfer Brussels sprouts and apples to a platter. Arrange chicken thighs on top. Sprinkle with thyme.