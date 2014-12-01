Pan-Roasted Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and Apples

Remove skin from chicken. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper. In a large nonstick skillet heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken to skillet. Cook about 10 minutes or until browned and crisp, turning once. Cook, partially covered, over medium heat about 15 minutes more until done, (at least 170°F) turning once more. Remove chicken from skillet; keep warm.