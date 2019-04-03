Paleo Shredded Chicken Salad

Leftover roasted chicken is a tasty way to add more protein to a Paleo salad recipe. Finish it off with a drizzle of Paleo Ranch Dressing for a super tasty lunch (or dinner) that you'd never guess is Paleo.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine spinach, chicken, tomato, and green onions; divide between 2 to 3 storage containers. Cover and chill up to 24 hours.

  • To serve, thin Paleo Ranch Dressing with up to 1 Tbsp. water, if necessary. Drizzle salads with dressing.

Nutrition Facts (Paleo Shredded Chicken Salad)

Per Serving:
341 calories; 25 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 16 g monounsaturated fat; 78 mg cholesterol; 311 mg sodium. 916 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 9472 IU vitamin a; 43 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 206 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 126 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Roast Chicken and Vegetables

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Season chicken with salt, paprika, and pepper. Arrange carrots and onion in a roasting pan. Top with chicken.

  • Roast, uncovered, 1 hour, 35 minutes. Add broccoli to roasting pan. Roast 10 to 20 minutes more or until chicken is done (at least 175°F in the thigh). Remove and let stand, covered, 30 minutes. When cool enough to handle, remove meat, discarding skin and bones. Shred chicken. Transfer chicken to an airtight storage container. Cover and chill up to 4 days or freeze up to 4 months. Chop vegetables, reserving any liquid from pan. Transfer vegetables and liquid to an airtight container. Cover and chill up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts (Roast Chicken and Vegetables)

Per Serving:
266 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 119 mg cholesterol; 295 mg sodium. 857 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 39 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 13554 IU vitamin a; 54 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 15 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 65 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 79 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Paleo Ranch Dressing

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl whisk together all ingredients. If necessary, thin dressing to desired consistency with water or nut milk. Cover and chill any leftover dressing up to 1 week in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts (Paleo Ranch Dressing)

Per Serving:
102 calories; 11 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 9 mg cholesterol; 60 mg sodium. 15 mg potassium; 0 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 152 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 3 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 5 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

